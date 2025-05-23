Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's dance festival to showcase three dance dramas from May 25

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) will host three dance dramas based on mystic poet Meera, the cyclic journey of the soul, and the story of Mahabharata's Karna as part of Kendra Dance Festival.

Produced and directed by Shobha Deepak Singh, the festival will begin with 'Meera: A Journey of Liberation and Enlightenment' on May 25, depicting the poet-saint's spiritual journey through Rajasthani and Gujarati folk music and dance.

“There are moments in history when a nation asserts itself—not just through its borders, but through its identity. The recent events have reminded us of the price of freedom and the value of unity. Through Meera, Parikrama, and Karna, we share stories that are rooted in Indian consciousness and resonate with our contemporary challenges. These are not just performances—they are acts of remembrance, strength, and cultural assertion," Singh, festival director and SBKK chairperson, said in a statement.

In a mix of Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu, 'Parikrama: The journey of the Atman' on May 27 will explore life, death, and rebirth. Inspired by Panch Tattvas and the Padma Purana, "it’s a meditative journey of strength, regeneration, and spiritual reflection".

The festival will come to a close on May 29 with 'Karna', drawing from "Rashmi Rathi" by Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’ and choreographed in Chhau and Kalaripayattu.

The productions are presented by the Kendra Dance Repertory - an ensemble of 15 artistes trained in SBKK’s distinctive style that fuses Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Mayurbhanj Chhau, and various Indian folk forms. PTI MAH MAH MAH