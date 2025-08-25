Shubhanshu Shukla calls on UP CM Adityanath in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in the capital.

The Indian Air Force Group Captain, who returned from a historic space mission, was a accompanied by his wife Kamna and their son Kiash during his meeting with the chief minister.

Adityanath handed over a bouquet of flowers to Shukla to welcome him, after which, the family took pictures with him.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath today at his official residence in Lucknow, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla ji, the nation's son, astronaut, and group captain, paid a courtesy visit after the successful Axiom 4 mission and his safe return from the International Space Station," the CM's office posted on X.

Shukla on Monday arrived in Lucknow, his hometown, for the first time since his return from ISS. He recently scripted history by becoming the second Indian after Rakesh Sharma to go to space and the first to visit the ISS aboard the Axiom-4 mission with three other astronauts. PTI KIS SKY SKY