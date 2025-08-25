Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in hometown Lucknow; CM announces scholarship in astronaut's name

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of an Axiom-4 mission, received a rousing reception in his hometown Lucknow on Monday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing a scholarship in his name for students pursuing space technology.

Shukla, who returned to India from the US on August 17 following his 18-day mission, visited his hometown for the first time since the historic spaceflight.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on August 18 before attending a series of outreach events in the capital.

“It's great to see the excitement here,” Shukla told PTI Videos upon his arrival.

The astronaut was greeted at the airport by his parents Shambhu and Asha Shukla, wife Kamna, and son Kiash, along with cheering crowds waving the tricolour and chanting "Vande Mataram".

A band played drums and trumpets while students from his alma mater, City Montessori School (CMS), lined the streets dressed as celestial objects.

From the airport, Shukla embarked on a roadshow in an open-top vehicle amid light drizzle, waving to people who showered him with applause.

Digital screens across the city played clips of his mission, and preparations by the local authorities included freshly paved streets and patriotic hoardings in his Triveni Nagar neighbourhood.

At a civic reception, Shukla said the excitement surrounding India's space achievements signalled a shift in global recognition.

"As the deputy chief minister (Keshav Prasad Maurya) said, the day is not far when people will speak of ISRO over NASA. I believe this is not a dream but a reality waiting to happen," he said.

Reflecting on his homecoming, Shukla added with a smile, "Since I landed in Lucknow around 7:30 this morning, I must have clicked about 2,000 selfies. The famous saying, 'Muskuraiye, Aap Lucknow Mein Hain’, truly came alive for me today." Adityanath, who felicitated Shukla in the presence of ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, announced a scholarship in the astronaut’s name for students of Uttar Pradesh aspiring to study space technology.

"Four years ago, no university in Uttar Pradesh offered a degree or diploma in space technology. Today, over a dozen institutes, including the Madan Mohan Malaviya Technical University and AKTU, are offering such courses. This reflects our determination to contribute to India's growth story," the chief minister said.

He added that Shukla's mission would inspire the youth and open opportunities for India's scientists.

"We cannot evade responsibility by calling disasters 'acts of nature'. With satellites and warning systems, we can alert citizens in time and save lives," Adityanath said, stressing the role of space technology in disaster management, climate adaptation, and improving farmers' income.

The chief minister also praised Shukla's parents for nurturing his ambitions.

"His achievements are a testament to parental dedication and Uttar Pradesh's potential. The benefits of this mission will reach the entire nation," he said.

Shukla's mission included 60 experiments, seven of them designed by Indian scientists, which he said marked a breakthrough for the country's microgravity research.

"The proudest moment was performing experiments created by our scientists. For the first time, they got the opportunity to conduct microgravity research. The real achievement is not just the data but the doors this mission has opened," he said.

At his alma mater CMS, Shukla urged the students to aspire to join India's Moon mission in 2040.

"I am going to be in the competition!" he joked, drawing laughter from the crowd.

"So work hard and we will compete together… Let's see who goes to the Moon in 2040," he said.

Shukla also said he was amazed by the enthusiasm among the children.

"While I was in orbit, no one asked me what astronauts do. They all asked how I became an astronaut. Please aspire… We have a great vision and ambition to land on the Moon by 2040. And it would probably be one of you who would be setting foot there," he said.

The astronaut credited perseverance for his success and encouraged the students to emulate this spirit.

"The only thing that is required is perseverance, nothing else, just perseverance," he stressed.

Visibly moved by the welcome, Shukla added, "I did get a welcome in Delhi but it was nothing like this. Thank you for the warm welcome. I am so happy to be back home." The event also had emotional moments with Shukla hugging his mother on stage as his teary-eyed father stood by.

Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said a park in the city will be named after Shukla, though the location is yet to be finalised.

On Monday, all digital and LED screens in the state capital displayed information about his achievements and welcome events.

Ahead of his visit, the authorities carried out a major cleanliness drive in Triveni Nagar, where his family lives, re-laid streets near his home, and decorated his travel route with hoardings and patriotic posters.

The Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Monday demanded that Shukla be honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

In a post on X in Hindi, Manch's president Shekhar Dixit said, "Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station. He has made the entire nation proud and has proved to be a 'ratna' (gem) for 'Bharat'. Hence, I believe that Group Captain Shukla should be awarded India's highest civilian honour – the Bharat Ratna."