Shubhanshu Shukla shoud be given Bharat Ratna: Rashtriya Kisan Manch

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Monday demanded that astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla be honoured with Bharat Ratna — India's highest civilian honour.

In a post on X in Hindi, Manch's president, Shekhar Dixit, said, "Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS). Hearty welcome and felicitation on his arrival in Lucknow today. He (Shubhanshu Shukla) has made the entire nation proud and has proved to be a 'ratna' (gem) for 'Bharat'. Hence, I believe that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla should be awarded India's highest civilian honour --- Bharat Ratna." Dixit also said, "Awarding him Bharat Ratna will increase children's attraction towards science and space, which will further make our India a true and formidable space power in the entire world, surpassing even developed countries and 'space powers' like the USA and Russia." Since his historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla has been receiving nationwide recognition and praise, especially in his home state.

Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal had proposed that a park in the state capital be named after the astronaut. Similarly, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) state general secretary Ankur Saxena requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rename the Indira Gandhi Planetarium and the Regional Science City in the state capital in his honour.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the UP Legislative Council had also congratulated Shukla for his historic journey.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 mission, which lifted off from Florida on June 25. He became the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS and the second Indian to journey into space after Rakesh Sharma. During his 18-day mission, he conducted over 60 experiments and participated in 20 outreach sessions.

Shukla reached his hometown this morning for the first time since his historic space mission.

Although he arrived in India from the US on August 17, he is visiting the Uttar Pradesh capital now after participating in multiple outreach events, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 18 in Delhi.