Shubhanshu Shukla's space travel beginning of historic journey: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's visit to the International Space Station was the beginning of a historic journey.

In her address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Murmu said space tourism was now within reach of Indians.

"Subhanshu Shukla reaching the International Space Stationn (ISS) is the beginning of a historic journey. In the coming years, India is moving towards building its own space station," Murmu said.

"The nation is working enthusiastically on the Gaganyaan mission," the president said, amid thumping of desks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders present in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Shukla undertook a 18-day mission on the ISS in June-July last year, the first Indian to visit the orbital lab. Earlier, astronaut Rakesh Sharma had undertaken a space sojourn to Russian space station Salyut-7 in 1984.