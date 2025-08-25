Shubhanshu's mission paves way for space tech that can help with climate-related disasters: UP CM

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lauded astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's historic space mission, calling it a milestone for India and an inspiration for future generations.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for Shukla, who is in Lucknow, his home town, after a successful 18-day Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Adityanath highlighted how space technology can play a crucial role in disaster management, climate adaptation, and improving quality of life.

"After four decades, an Indian was given the opportunity to travel to space, and we are proud that this honour went to Lucknow's son, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla," Adityanath said, adding that his journey was a matter of pride for the entire country.

"Today's event is not just a celebration of his return but a step towards opening new doors for India's future in space exploration," he said.

The CM emphasised that India's space capabilities can significantly reduce disaster-related loss of life and property. He pointed to challenges posed by climate change, erratic rainfall, lightning strikes, and floods, saying that advanced satellite monitoring and remote sensing can enable early warnings and better preparedness.

"We cannot evade responsibility by calling disasters 'acts of nature'. Technology has advanced enough to control and mitigate their impact. With our own satellites and warning systems, we can alert citizens in time and save lives," he said.

Adityanath revealed that he discussed these concerns with both Shukla and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who, too, was present at the programme.

"This is the time to strengthen our capabilities and not lag behind the world. If implemented effectively, space technology can not only reduce disasters but also improve farmers' income and provide citizens with a better quality of life," he said.

The CM also praised Shukla's parents, noting that his father, a retired Uttar Pradesh Secretariat official, and his mother had played a pivotal role in nurturing his ambition.

"His achievements are a testament to parental dedication and Uttar Pradesh's potential. The benefits of this mission will reach the entire nation," he said.

Shukla's mission, which included over 60 experiments, several designed by Indian scientists ' marked a breakthrough for Indian microgravity research.

"This is not just about data collection; this mission has opened doors for India's scientists to participate in cutting-edge research," Adityanath added.

He called for greater youth participation in STEM fields and emphasised India's readiness for future missions such as Gaganyaan in 2027 and space exploration goals for 2040 and 2047.

"Shukla's journey has brought pride not just to Lucknow but to the entire nation. His experiences will guide India's scientists as we strengthen our position in global space research," he said.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh would seek closer collaboration with ISRO to create more opportunities for students in the state. "This is a historic day, and I am confident this mission will inspire our youth to aim higher," he added. PTI KIS SKY SKY