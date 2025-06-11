Shukteerth embodies 5,000-year-old legacy, no other faith can claim that: Adityanath

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Shukteerth is not just a spiritual site but a living testimony to India's 5,000-year-old cultural and religious heritage, which is singular in the world, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said.

Addressing a gathering of saints on the 65th death anniversary of Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das Ji Maharaj, "When the country was struggling under foreign invasions during the medieval period and its culture and religion were under attack, Satguru Ravidas Ji emerged as a divine light." Ravidas led by example, offering the nation spiritual guidance that still resonates today, he said.

"He raised awareness against social evils and blind practices, inspired faith in action over ritual, and kindled spiritual consciousness," Adityanath said, and quoted the saint's famous saying, 'Mann changa to katoti mein Ganga' – If the mind is pure, divinity resides even in the smallest vessel.

The gathering also remembered Satguru Samandas Ji Maharaj.

Adityanath said saints have always had a role in building a cohesive society.

"It is this path that prevents (reported exodus) incidents like those in Kairana and Kandhla, provides us security, guidance, and the courage to face adversity," he said.

He paid his tributes to Shukteerth as the place that has "stood for over 5,000 years." "If there is any tradition in the world with such a long documented history, let it come forward. Only you (referring to the saints) can lay claim to such an eternal heritage," he said.

Shukteerth, or Shukratal, in Muzaffarnagar draws pilgrims from across India.

It is the site where Sukadeva Goswami is believed to have recited the Srimad-Bhagavatam to King Parikshit, Abhimanyu's son, nearly 5,000 years ago.

Nestled along the banks of the Ganga River, the destination lies approximately 28 kilometres from Muzaffarnagar.