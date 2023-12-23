Shun bandh culture, focus on academic activities: Rijiju tells students

Itanagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday advised students to focus on academic activities and denounce the culture of bandhs and dharnas.

The Union Minister of Earth Sciences, who inaugurated a post office, a bank branch and unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Jote near here, said by focusing on studies and developing a growth mindset, students will become contributing members of society.

Congratulating the students and the faculty of the institute, Rijiju said, "Improving facilities and services on the NIT campus have always been the government's priority. Such initiatives will supplement in creating a conducive academic atmosphere." "A premier institute like NIT can increase economic activities in the area. In return, the NIT shall take up subsidiary work in the neighbouring areas as a part of its social responsibility," he added.

Rijiju shared his ministry’s plans for technological advancements in long-term weather forecasting.

"This long-term system will provide a precise forecast of rainfall, temperature and humidity which will help farmers plan their agricultural activities accurately," Rijiju added.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara thanked the minister for supporting the NIT right from its inception.