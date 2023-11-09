Shun firecrackers, just light lamps on Diwali, urges Maharashtra minister Kesarkar

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday appealed to citizens not to burst firecrackers during Diwali and extend cooperation in improving Mumbai's poor air quality index.

He also said giving separate reservation to the Marathas without affecting the existing quotas for other communities is the main task before the state government.

The minister said bursting of crackers remains a cause of "worry" for the state administration.

Addressing a press conference here, Kesarkar, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai City, appealed to citizens not to burst firecrackers during Diwali and celebrate the festival by lighting lamps.

"The civic corporation has started works like washing roads and footpaths, they will carry on their efforts for pollution control. It is a collective responsibility of all," he said.

Kesarkar said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's initial demand of issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members in Marathwada for availing reservation benefits under the OBC category has been almost fulfilled.

"He should work to ensure hatred does not grow in society," stated the minister.

Kesarkar said when the state government decided to give Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members, OBC leaders supported the move.

He asserted that giving separate reservation to the Marathas without affecting the existing quotas for other communities is the main task before the government.

Kesarkar maintained there was no need to pressure the government on the quota issue as it wants to give reservation to the Maratha community.

"Now the government needs cooperation," he said, adding the apex court has agreed to hear the state government's curative petition on the reservation issue.

He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s planning department has prepared a plan for setting up day care centres and arranging physical and mental health activities at these facilites. PTI KK RSY