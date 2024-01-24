Shun money culture during elections: Kiren Rijiju to young voters

Itanagar: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to young voters to shun money culture during elections, which he said is the root cause of corruption.

Interacting with the newly enrolled voters, during an event organised at the BJP head office here on Tuesday, Rijiju, the Union Earth Science minister urged the young voters for a clean election without involvement of money power and other illegal means.

"Forcefully capturing votes is not good for politics but also bad for a democracy", he said and urged the youth to do transparent politics.

Rijiju said the role of the new voters are manifold and they should responsibly vote to elect a perfect leader.

Rijiju highlighted the various developmental initiatives of the central and state governments and urged the new voters to join hands with the governments for a developed state and country.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge said the party's intention is not to grab power but to work for the welfare of the people so as to gain the confidence of the masses.

He urged the youth to spread awareness on clean elections in the society for a better future.