Shun negativity, learn from defeat, PM tells oppn after Cong's 3-states poll debacle; INDIA bloc allies target Congress

New Delhi/Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the opposition to shun negativity and learn from defeat, a day after the Congress' huge poll debacle in three Hindi heartland states which also drew increasing criticism from its allies in opposition bloc INDIA.

Advertisment

The remarks by Modi came after the BJP on Sunday retained Madhya Pradesh with a two-thirds majority and ousted Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the Assembly polls. In a face saver for the Congress, the party defeated incumbent BRS in Telangana.

Giving "good advice", the prime minister asked the opposition not to vent its frustration inside Parliament over the assembly polls defeat and move forward leaving behind "negativity", saying that may change the people's perspective towards them.

"The country has rejected negativity," said Modi while talking to the media outside Parliament ahead of the start of the Winter Session.

Advertisment

"If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for friends in opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years. If they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them," he said.

"They are in the opposition but still I am giving them good advice." As Congress general secretary(organisation) K C Venugopal said the party will introspect on the "disappointing" performance, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the Congress was suffering from complacency and called for addressing its "internal strife" before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I don't want to blame anyone, but I will say that many Congress leaders are suffering from complacency and pride. They are not providing opportunities to those deserving and are striving to stay in the limelight. The drawback of the Congress is that the deserving workers were not given a chance to work, and the competent ones were sidelined," Banerjee, the de facto number two in the TMC, a key constituent of INDIA alliance, told reporters in Kolkata.

Advertisment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she won't be able to attend the December 6 meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in Delhi, citing prior engagements in North Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo said she was unaware of the meeting date and indicated that had she been informed in advance, "she would have rescheduled her itinerary." Leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to meet at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to formulate a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Key aides of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also made a push for a "credible face" like the JD(U) supremo for leading the INDIA coalition.

Advertisment

Statements to this effect came from ministers and senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Chaudhary, both of whom, in separate conversations with journalists acknowledged the Congress as "the big brother" in the coalition, but asked it to "show a big heart".

"Had all the parties been taken along by the Congress in the three states, the BJP would have been defeated,” said Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who holds important portfolios in the state.

His views were echoed by Ashok Chaudhary, a former working president of the JD(U) state unit, who, incidentally, was formerly with the Congress and headed its Bihar unit.

Advertisment

"Had leaders like Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee (Bengal CM) been invited to campaign, it would have boosted the Congress' prospects. Just look at our ally Samajwadi Party, which fielded so many candidates in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he said.

Both leaders were of the view that "it is the Congress which suffered the biggest setback" in the assembly elections, and hoped that lessons will be drawn at the INDIA bloc meeting.

Rumblings have surfaced in the INDIA bloc ahead of its meeting, with many leaders claiming that the grand old party ignored others, but was unable to win elections on its own.

Advertisment

The loss for the Congress also appeared to weaken its position in the INDIA bloc where party equations could change, as other opposition parties may no longer consider it as the fulcrum of the new alliance.

Congress' drubbing at the hands of the BJP shows there is a significant wave against the grand old party in the Hindi heartland, senior AAP leaders said.

The leaders expressed the view that the Congress should be more accommodating towards regional parties in states during seat sharing since they are better placed to take on the BJP there.

"The results of the three states show there is a significant anti-Congress sentiment in North India. The purpose of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is to defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha polls, so Congress should give more space to regional parties in the states where they are better placed to combat the BJP," said a senior party leader, requesting anonymity.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Congress' "greed and lust for power" were the reasons for its poll defeat.

He said the Congress thought it was competent to win against the BJP on its own and therefore, did not join forces with the other INDIA alliance parties in these states to present a united front against the saffron party.

"Had they joined hands with the other parties, this would not have been the result. They were greedy and had a lust for power. They wanted it all for themselves. That is what led to this situation in those states.

"If everyone was together, the result would have been an entirely different one," the CPI(M) veteran told a news conference in Thrissur.

Some opposition leaders, however, said the BJP sweep will not impact the INDIA bloc but its constituents need to work harder for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"It will make no difference to the alliance. We will have to work harder," said National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah when asked about the results and its possible impact on the alliance,PTI ASK NAB PNT AO NAC SLB VIT HMP GSN GSN GSN