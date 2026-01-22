Shun violence, join mainstream: Amit Shah's appeal as 16 Naxals killed in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday again urged Naxals to shun the ideology of violence and join mainstream as he announced the success of security forces in Jharkhand where a top Maoist leader was neutralized in a joint operation of the CRPF and state police.

Sixteen Maoists, including top leader Anal, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday.

Reiterating the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism from the country before March 31, Shah termed the joint operation "a major success in the campaign to make the region free of Naxals".

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said the "ongoing joint operation by CRPF and Jharkhand Police has achieved a major success in the campaign to make the region free of Naxals through encounters, with the neutralization of the notorious bounty-wanted Naxal Central Committee member 'Anal alias Patiram Manjhi' worth Rs 1 crore and 15 other Naxals so far".

Calling Naxalism synonymous with fear and terror for decades, the home minister said, "I once again appeal to the remaining Naxals to abandon the ideology that connects to violence, terror, and arms, and join the mainstream of development and trust." The operation was led by around 1,500 personnel of the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit in Kumdi area of Saranda forest within Kiriburu police station limits, officials said, describing it as one of the biggest anti-Maoist drives in Jharkhand.

The forces have identified 11 bodies while identification of the remaining Maoists is underway, CRPF officers have said.

Barring Misir Besra, all central committee members of CPI (Maoists) have been killed in Jharkhand, a senior CRPF officer said.

Anal was involved in an attack on a CISF camp in Jharkhand's Bokaro on March 3, 2006, in which five CISF personnel were killed and two injured.

He was also involved in the killing of five security personnel at Kukru Haat in Seraikela-Kharswan district in June 2019 and loot of five tonnes of explosives in Odisha in May 2025. PTI ABS KVK KVK