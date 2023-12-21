Shunting engine derails at Mumbai's Mazgaon yard, affects Central Railway services

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) One wheel of a shunting engine derailed at Mazagon yard near Sandhurst Road station here on Thursday afternoon, affecting train movement on the main line of the Central Railway, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The engine derailed on the yard line at 12.43 pm, said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CR’s chief public relations officer. The derailment affected train movement on the UP fast line (CSMT-bound).

“UP fast line traffic between Byculla to CSMT is affected,” Manaspure said.

He also said that 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Express was held up near Mazgaon, while 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express was held up near Parel station.

A 15-coach Kalyan-CSMT UP fast local is also held up at Byculla, he added. PTI KK NR