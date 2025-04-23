First time in 35 years, shutdown against terror attack in Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Kashmir valley observed a shutdown against a terror attack for the first time in 35 years on Wednesday as organisations from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings in Pahalgam tourist resort, officials said.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar, the officials said.

They said only shops dealing in essential commodities were open across the city.

Public transport was also sparse, but private vehicles were plying normally, they added.

Private schools were also shut across the valley, but government schools were open, the officials said.

The effect of the shutdown was also witnessed in the other district headquarters of the valley, they said.

Peaceful protests were also held at several places in the valley, with the protestors denouncing the attack.They called for stopping the killing of innocent people.

Several political parties, socio-religious organisation, trade bodies, and civil society groups called for a shutdown in Kashmir to protest against the attack in Baisaran meadows of the Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The ruling National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples' Conference, and Apni Party were among the political outfits that supported the shutdown to protest the attack.

Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) -- an amalgam of several religious bodies -- which is headed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq -- appealed to the people of J-K to protest the heinous crime by marking a shutdown on Wednesday.

"The Islamic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir through Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed appeal to people of Jammu Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shutdown," Mirwaiz said.

Kashmir's trade and tourism bodies, including Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, had also called for a shutdown.

As a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families, the Private Schools' Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) announced the closure of all private schools across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Kashmir University has postponed all examinations scheduled on Wednesday.

Security has been beefed up across the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

They said security personnel were deployed in strength at vital installations, important tourist spots and the entry and exit points of the city as well as other districts.

Check-points have been established at several places in the city as well as other districts, they said.

Security forces were conducting checking and frisking of vehicles and people at several places, they added.

The forces were maintaining a strong vigil at the famous tourist places and establishments, the officials said.

Security forces were conducting a massive search operation in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam to nab the attackers, the officials said.

Additional forces have been deployed at the tourist resort a day after the attack.