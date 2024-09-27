Shutdown call by Kukis affects normal life in two Manipur districts

Imphal, Sep 27 (PTI) Normal life was affected in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur on Friday following a shutdown call by Kuki Zo organisations to protest the state government’s recent claim that 900 trained Kuki militants would attack villages in Imphal valley on September 28.

Officials said that educational institutions were closed in both Kuki majority districts.

While business establishments were open in Churachandpur district, markets remained closed in Kangpokpi where movement of private vehicles was also “restricted”, they said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an organisation of the Kuki Zo community, earlier said a “total shutdown” will be observed on Saturday.

Hundreds of people took out a rally in Kangpokpi to protest against the claim of the government.

Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh had on September 20 claimed that security forces have taken a number of steps in the wake of reports that 900 militants might carry out violence in peripheral villages of Imphal valley districts.

The state government on Wednesday, however, retracted the claim and asserted that the likelihood of "any such misadventures by armed groups is minimal and unsubstantiated".

Security forces, however, remained vigilant in the peripheral areas of the valley to ensure no armed attacks take place, according to an official.

Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year in Manipur left more than 200 dead and thousands homeless.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the state population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. PTI COR NN