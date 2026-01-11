Shutdown in Assam's Kokrajhar over rape of mentally-challenged woman, govt appeals for calm

Kokrajhar, Jan 11 (PTI) Normal life was disrupted on Sunday in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, where a bandh was called to protest the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged woman.

Markets and business establishments remained shut, and public transport stayed off the roads as a result of the bandh called by the World Hindu Federation.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were imposed to prevent any deterioration of the law and order situation, officials said.

The incident of rape happened in the Patharghat area of the district on Saturday. The accused, who hailed from Dhubri district, has been apprehended, they said.

Additional forces were deployed at sensitive locations to maintain peace, they said.

The administration urged the people not to be swayed by rumours, and warned of strict legal action against those indulging in rumour-mongering. People were asked to report misleading information to the district control room.

District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and Senior Superintendent of Police Akshat Garg held a peace meeting with representatives of political parties, social organisations, student bodies, and noted citizens to ensure that the situation does not escalate.

Chakravarty said the district administration was closely monitoring the situation and had taken necessary measures to ensure public peace and tranquillity.

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the incident and ensure justice through due process of law.

He said that vulnerable areas are being identified for the installation of CCTV cameras and street lights.

Emphasising unity and harmony, he appealed to all sections of society to repose faith in democracy, and to work collectively for the development of Kokrajhar, which is home to multiple communities.