Shutdown in Odisha town over demand for Notified Area Council status

Balasore, Sep 3 (PTI) A seven-hour bandh was underway in Khaira in Odisha's Balasore district over the demand of granting the town Notified Area Council (NAC) status.

The shutdown, called by Swabhiman Manch, began at 7 am and would continue till 2 pm.

Markets remained closed, classes were suspended in educational institutions, and offices were shut as residents overwhelmingly supported the bandh.

Vehicles remained off the roads as band supporters picketed at key junctions.

Swabhiman Manch president Prashant Kumar Behera said people from all walks of life supported the shutdown.

Jagatananda Mohapatra, a local, claimed, "The previous government had announced the development of Khaira as NAC. Surprisingly, our town's name was missing in the latest list announced by the present government, which is a gross injustice." The BJP government in the state recently announced the formation of 28 new NACs, besides the upgradation of seven existing NACs to municipalities. It was also announced that the Puri Municipality will be developed into a municipal corporation.