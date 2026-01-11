Shutdown in Ranchi's Dhurwa over disappearance of 2 children

Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Normal life was partly affected as locals enforced a 12-hour shutdown in Ranchi's Dhurwa area on Sunday over the disappearance of two children.

The two siblings, aged 4 and 5, went to a grocery store near their house on January 2, following which they went missing. Police have formed a special investigation team, comprising 40 personnel, to find the two children, but it has already been 10 days.

The shutdown was called by a committee formed by locals, led by RJD state general secretary Kailash Yadav.

The demonstrators blocked the Mausibari and Dhurwa roundabouts by burning tyres, while the markets in the area remained shut.

Yadav said it was a distressing situation for the parents, with the wait for the missing children getting longer.

"Police have failed to trace them. Every moment, the parents are hoping that their children will return, but they are only facing disappointment," he said.

On Saturday, BJP MP Aditya Sahu met the parents and assured them of all possible support.

Sahu said the incident had occurred right in the heart of the city, raising serious questions about the law and order situation.

"The BJP will fight this negligence, insensitivity, and administrative failure, from the streets to the assembly," he said. PTI RPS RPS SOM