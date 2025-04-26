Shutdown observed, protests held in Gondia against Pahalgam terror attack

Gondia, Apr 26 (PTI) A shutdown call in Gondia in Maharashtra on Saturday to protest the horrific Pahalgam terror attack evoked strong response with shops and commercial establishments downing shutters and thousands of people taking part in rallies.

Twenty-six persons were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22, triggering outrage across the country and evoking condemnation from world powers.

The protest programmes were organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj Sanghtana, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Durgavahini, Gondia Jilla Vyapari Charitable Association, Gondia District Traders Association, Khidmat Alpsankyak Bahuudeshiya Sanstha, Muslim Minority Trust, among others. PTI COR BNM