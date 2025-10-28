Shuttle bus catches fire at Delhi airport, no casualty

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A shuttle bus parked at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

No casualty has been reported as the Air India ground handling company's bus was vacant at the time of the incident, they said.

Visuals of the incident showed that the rear end of the AISATS bus, parked in the vicinity of an Air India aircraft, engulfed in flames.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, in a statement, said the bus was not carrying any passengers or luggage at the time of the incident.

The fire was extinguished within a couple of minutes. The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time of the incident, Delhi airport operator DIAL said.

AISATS is the ground handling arm of Tata Group-owned Air India. It is a joint venture between Air India and SATS Group.

The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the police official said.

"Only the driver was present when the fire broke out. The blaze was promptly brought under control by fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported," DCP Veer said.

The vehicle, used for ferrying passengers on the airport premises, sustained damage in the incident, according to the police.

In a statement, AISATS said an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire, and they is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities.

The area where the fire happened was briefly cordoned off as a precautionary measure and a detailed examination of the bus is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Further investigation is underway.

The DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), in a post on X, said "In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the Ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes." "There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us," it added.

AISATS, in the statement, said an unfortunate fire incident involving one of the coaches was reported at the Delhi airport.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time, and no casualties were reported, it added.