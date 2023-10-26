Shyam Benegal's biopic on 'Bangabandhu' Mujibur Rahman to release in theatres across country tomorrow

Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) After an overwhelming response in Bangladesh, 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation,' a biopic on Bangladesh's first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be released in theatres across India on October 27.

Advertisment

The film directed by Shyam Benegal not only delves into the life of Sheikh Mujib, the towering political figure instrumental for the birth of Bangladesh, but also uncovers other aspects of the great leader that remain largely unknown to the world, the producers said in a statement on Thursday.

Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo, who plays the lead role in the film, told reporters that more than the physical resemblance, he tried to feel the pain, passion and the emotion of Sheikh Mujib from deep within.

While the film primarily focuses on the pivotal role of Sheikh Mujib, known as Bangabandhu in Bangladesh, it weaves together the narrative of his profound commitment to his family, the statement said.

Advertisment

"The film's narrative captures the moments of joy, love, and warmth within Sheikh Mujib's family against the backdrop of a nation's turbulent journey towards independence," the producers said.

"Mujib carved out Bangladesh from East Pakistan. He was not only an astute politician but equally a devoted family man. Both his domestic and political lives were one seamless whole. Most successful politicians are not able to manage this," the statement said quoting director Benegal.

The legendary politician is depicted on screen, as seen through the eyes of his wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, lovingly referred to as Renu by Bangabandhu.

Advertisment

The cast includes Arifin Shuvoo, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Nusraat Faria, Chanchal Chowdhury, Riaz Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Tauquir Ahmed, and a special appearance by Siam Ahmed.

The film has been made jointly produced by the National Film Development Corporation of India and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation. It was released in Bangladesh on October 13.

Mujib's daughter Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, saw the film during its release in her country and was overwhelmed with the way it has been made, the statement said.

NFDC has tied up with Panorama Studios International for theatrical release of the film in India and overseas. PTI SUS MNB