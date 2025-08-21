Shyamal Das appointed temporary VC of Tripura University

Agartala, Aug 21 (PTI) Prof. Shyamal Das, the senior-most professor of Tripura University, has been appointed as the institution's temporary vice-chancellor, a notification said on Thursday.

The post fell vacant after the retirement of vice-chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasin on August 16.

"This is to notify for information to all concerned that in pursuance of the letter from the Ministry of Education, Govt of India, New Delhi, on August 21, Prof. Shyamal Das, senior most professor, department of English, Tripura University, will take the temporary charge of vice-chancellor, Tripura University for a period of one year or till the appointment of a regular VC or till further order, whichever is earlier", varsity registrar Deepak Sharma said According to procedure, when an incumbent vice-chancellor retires, the senior-most professor of the varsity is entitled to get charge until a regular arrangement is done, an official added. PTI PS MNB