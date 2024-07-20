SI, 2 head constables of Delhi Police held by CBI in bribery cases

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a sub-inspector and two head constables of the Delhi Police in two separate cases of bribery, officials said on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Yudhveer Singh Yadav, posted at the Hauz Khas police station, was arrested while he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh. In the other case, head constables Sudhakar and Rajkumar, posted at the Patparganj Industrial Area, were arrested accepting Rs 10,000 of a total bribe amount of Rs 50,000.

Yadav was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for a favourable action-taken report in a court case, the officials said. The amount was reduced to Rs 2.5 lakh during negotiations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged.

He was caught red-handed receiving the bribe, the officials said.

The case in which the head constables were arrested was registered by the CBI against Sudhakar and unidentified officials of the Delhi Police's Special Staff.

"It was alleged that four persons in civil clothes came to the shop of the complainant and two of them introduced themselves as members of the Special Staff, Delhi Police, Anand Vihar. They demanded Rs 50,000 from her as bribe for not implicating her name in a case. After negotiation, accused agreed to accept Rs 11,000 as part payment from the complainant," a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency had laid a trap and arrested Sudhakar and Rajkumar while they were accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant as part payment. PTI ABS RC