SI arrested in connection with beheading of teen in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a recent incident here in which a teenager was beheaded over a land dispute, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

During interrogation, it was found that the SI spoke to the accused several times over phone a day before and after the incident, indicating his involvement in the criminal conspiracy, Additional SP Arvind Kumar Verma said.

An FIR has been registered against six individuals in connection with the case at Gaurabadshahpur police station.

Rajesh Yadav, posted as Sub-Inspector at the Mawana police station in Meerut, was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the October 30 incident in which Taekwondo player Anurag Yadav (17) was beheaded, SP Verma said. Earlier, two persons identified as Ramesh Kumar Yadav and his father Laalta Yadav were arrested in the case. A juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the matter, the senior officer said.

Advertisment

Anurag was killed over a land dispute between his father Ramjeet Yadav and Laalta in Kabiruddinpur village of the Gaurabadshahpur area, he said.

According to police, the incident took place when Ramesh was clearing the grass on the disputed land, saying it was for Diwali cleaning. As members of the rival side objected, an altercation broke out.

As the matter escalated, Ramesh beheaded Ramjeet's son Anurag present at the spot with a sword and fled the spot, they said.

Advertisment

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the state government over the incident and said the more the government is becoming weak and inactive, the more powerful and active the criminals are becoming.

The dispute over the land is 40 years old and the matter is currently in a civil court, according to district administration officials.

While District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra suspended Lekhpal (local revenue officer) Jagdish Yadav, a report has been sent to the administration for action against Revenue Inspector Munni Lal, who oversees the area, the officials said. PTI COR ABN RPA