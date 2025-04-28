SI caught by ACB while taking 'bribe' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI) A Sub-Inspector of Police was on Monday caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22,000.

The SI attached to Shamirpet police station, Cybderabad Commissionerate, was caught by the ACB, when he demanded and accepted Rs 22,000 as bribe from the complainant for showing an official favour, an ACB release said.

The official favour was "to exclude the complainant and his worker, from the cheating case registered by the Shamirpet police and to return the complainant's cell phone," the release said.

The SI had already accepted Rs 2 lakh as bribe from the complainant.

The accused officer thereby performed his public duty "improperly and dishonestly", the ACB said adding the bribe amount was recovered from him at his instance.