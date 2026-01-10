SI caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in UP’s Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Organisation of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a sub-inspector after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Ashraf Khan, who was posted at the Kotwali police station here.

The complainant, Saidullah, alleged that a case had been registered against his family, and Khan demanded Rs 50,000 to save him from arrest and settle the matter.

Khan also threatened that if the amount was not paid, Saidullah’s family members would be sent to jail, the complainant claimed.

Shiv Mohan Yadav, the inspector-in-charge of the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) in Gorakhpur, said that based on the complaint, a case was registered against Khan at the Farenda police station.

After a preliminary inquiry, the ACO laid a trap by sending the complainant with marked currency notes, and caught Khan red-handed while accepting the same.

Confirming the arrest, Farenda police station in-charge Yogendra Rai said that necessary legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR CDN ARI ARI