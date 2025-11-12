SI, constable in ACB net for taking bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI) A Sub-Inspector of Police and a constable were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly taking bribe of Rs 50,000 in Siddipet district in Telangana.

The accused officers--SI and his driver/police constable of Mulugu Police Station, Siddipet Commissionerate, were apprehended red-handed within the premises of the police station on November 11 when the SI demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant through the constable as a "reward" for doing an official favour, an ACB release said here on Wednesday.

The official favour was "in respect of the eviction process of a residential property pertaining to the complainant's elder sister and handing over the possession to her and helping the complainant in connection with the case", it said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the constable.

The accused officers have performed their public duty "improperly and dishonestly" to obtain undue advantage, the ACB said.

