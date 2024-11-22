SI, constables in ACB net for taking 'bribe' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) Three police personnel--a Sub-Inspector and two constables of Bandlaguda police station here were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking bribe.

The SI was caught by the ACB when he demanded Rs 30,000 and allegedly accepted bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant through a constable for showing an official favour for "closure of case registered against the complainant", a release from ACB said.

Another police constable also demanded and accepted Rs 2,000 as bribe from the complainant for helping in closure of the case, it said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the two constables. The case is under investigation, the ACB said. PTI VVK VVK SA