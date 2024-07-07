SI dies after suicide bid over alleged harassment by colleagues in T'gana

Hyderabad, Jul 7 (PTI) A Sub-Inspector of Police working in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, who attempted suicide a week ago due to alleged harassment by his colleagues, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Sriramulu Srinu, an SI at Aswaraopet Police Station, attempted to end his life in Mahabubabad district on June 30 by consuming herbicide and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment today, they said.

The SI belongs to Scheduled Caste and was from Narakkapeta village of Warangal district.

A purported video in which the SI accused four constables and a Circle Inspector (CI) of Aswaraopet Police Station of harassment was widely circulated on social media on Sunday.

A case was registered earlier against the four constables and the CI based on the complaint lodged by the SI's wife, who had accused them of harassing her husband.

The video seems to have been shot when the SI was undergoing treatment in a hospital.

In the video the SI says the constables "obstructed" his work of writing records and also did not cooperate and harassed him, though he had informed the CI about it, he ignored it.

Instead, the CI issued memos to him over petty reasons and intentionally harassed him, the SI further alleged and said he had also complained in this regard to senior police officials.

Meanwhile, a protest was held in Warangal district by some villagers and members of different organisations who raised slogans seeking justice for the SI and demanded stern action against the accused.

Earlier, based on the complaint filed by the SI's wife, a case was registered against the CI and the four constables in Mahabubabad district under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a senior police official said.

The matter is under investigation and different angles are being probed, the official added. PTI VVK GDK VVK SS