SI in ACB net for taking Rs 20,000 bribe in T'gana

Hyderabad, Jul 8 (PTI) A Sub-Inspector of Police in Medak district of Telangana was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau personnel on Monday for allegedly taking Rs 20,000 bribe.

The SI at Haveli Ghanpur Police Station, was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 through a journalist from a complainant, a release from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said here.

The bribe amount was for official favour i.e, for releasing the tipper vehicle of the complainant from the police station, it said.

The bribe amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from the possession of the journalist.

The SI has performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage through the journalist, the ACB said.

The case is under investigation. PTI VVK VVK SS