SI killed as motorcycles collide in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police was killed and two persons were injured in a collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday near the Behta Jai Singh crossing.

Sub-Inspectors (SIs) Pipan Singh (45) and Rahmat Ali (25) of Bahjoi police station were heading towards Bahjoi town on a motorcycle when another bike coming from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle, police said.

Veer Singh (25), a local, was riding the other motorcycle and he also suffered injuries, they said.

The three injured were taken to a hospital, where SI Rahmat Ali succumbed to injuries. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said in a statement.

SI Singh is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chandausi and is stated to be out of danger. Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar visited the hospital to enquire about his condition, police said.