SI suspended for 'assaulting' two officials during road rage in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday suspended a sub-inspector, acting on a purported video that showed him assaulting two officials, both brothers, after a road accident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla, in a statement, said a probe into the video revealed the road rage incident took place in Bahraich district on the day of Diwali.

The video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media since Thursday evening.

Sub-Inspector Abhishek Singh, in-charge of the Tikoni Bagh police outpost, has been suspended due to allegations that he thrashed two officials on the side of a road, said the statement released by the police media cell on Saturday.

The district police chief said, "A video showing Tikoni Bagh outpost in-charge Harikesh Singh engaging in rude behaviour with two youths is circulating on various social media platforms. Taking immediate action, the outpost in-charge has been suspended." According to the police, the complainant Prakash Gupta, a resident of Basheer Ganj in Bahraich's Kotwali Nagar police station area, said SI Singh allegedly thrashed his two twin sons -- Lav Gupta, a civil manager at Ayodhya Airport, and Kush Gupta, a branch manager at Aryavart Bank in Bahraich.

Prakash said the incident took place on Thursday when both his sons were riding their Bullet motorcycle through the crowded Basheer Ganj intersection. During this time, Singh was allegedly reversing his private car, which had tinted windows, in an improper manner.

Gupta said Lav and Kush collided with Singh's car, causing them to fall and suffer injuries. When the brothers objected to Singh's reckless driving, the officer reportedly became angry.

Together with a constable present at the scene, Singh he verbally abused the brothers, acted aggressively, and physically assaulted them with kicks and punches, the complainant claimed. Bystanders intervened to separate the officer and the brothers, he said.

The victims' father said a complaint regarding the incident was filed with SP Vrinda Shukla and a written complaint was submitted to the Kotwali Nagar police station. PTI COR KIS RPA