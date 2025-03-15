SI suspended for consuming alcohol on duty during Holi in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A sub-inspector in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has been suspended for allegedly consuming alcohol while on duty on Holi, a police official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said Sub-Inspector Vinay Singh, posted at Police Lines in the district headquarters, was suspended with immediate effect on charges of consuming alcohol while on duty on Friday.

Vinay Singh was duty-bound to maintain peace, law and order during Holi, but instead showed gross negligence, indifference and indiscipline towards discharging his duty, the SP said.