SI, village head booked under SC/ST Act for assaulting people celebrating I-Day in UP village

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A case has been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a police sub-inspector, a village head and two others for allegedly assaulting some people participating in a procession to celebrate Independence Day in a village here, officials said on Friday.

The SHO of Durgaganj police station, Sachchidanand Pandey, said the action was taken following an order issued by Special Judge (SC/ST) Asad Ahmad Hashmi on October 17.

Pandey said the case pertains to the procession held by some people in Semra village under the banner of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Committee. He said the participants were walking in the procession carrying the national flag to celebrate Independence Day when village head Ashok Kumar and his associates Prem Shankar and Mahendra objected to it.

They allegedly beat up the people in the procession, drove them away and vandalised the venue built for the celebrations, the SHO added.

He said the accused then allegedly dragged some people participating in the procession from their homes to the police station and beat them up in the presence of Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar Yadav alias Pehlwan while hurling casteist abuses.

The next day, August 16, Sunil Kumar, Gautam, Ramesh, Ram Raj and Sitam, all members of the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Committee, were arrested for creating a ruckus, the officials said.

Pandey added that all five were granted bail by a court, following which they submitted an application addressed to senior police officers, seeking medical examination and the registration of a case over their ordeal.

However, as no action was taken by the police at any level, they moved the special court on August 28, the SHO said.

The court then issued orders to register a case against Yadav, Ashok Kumar, Prem Shankar and Mahendra under sections of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The SHO said the case is being investigated by a circle officer. PTI COR RAJ NAV IJT