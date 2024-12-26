SI, woman constable among three found dead in lake in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman police constable and a sub-inspector (SI), were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a lake in Kamareddy district, Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The police launched a search operation after learning that the three individuals had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Based on mobile phone location data, the police initially found two mobile phones along with footwear near the lake.

Later, they discovered the bodies of the woman constable (32) and a computer operator (28) in the lake in Sadashivnagar mandal during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The body of the SHO (30) of Bhiknoor police station was subsequently found in the lake on Thursday morning, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma told the media.

A thorough inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths, Sharma said, adding that the exact cause of deaths would be known following the post-mortem examination (PME).

"It is too early to say anything. We have to get a complaint from the family members (of the deceased). We have to see the cause of death in the PME, then we can come to a conclusion," the SP said.

A relative of the sub-inspector told TV channels that he would not believe that the SI committed suicide as he is mentally strong.

He suspected that the SI might have jumped into the lake to save the two others.

A relative of the computer operator said the latter used to go to the police station for any computer system repair work.

Police said the woman constable was stationed at Bibipet police station and her family members called her on Wednesday after she did not return to the house after her duty hours, but did not get any response. They also enquired with her colleagues.

A case of suspicious death was registered. Further investigation will reveal the events leading to their deaths, police added. PTI VVK SJR VVK KH