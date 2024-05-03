SIA attaches property of LeT terrorist in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday attached the property of a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The immovable property belonging to LeT terrorist Abdul Hameed Khan at the Panjgrain village in Manjakote tehsil was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in compliance with a court order, they said. The SIA has registered a case under the UAPA against him along with other associates Mohd Rafiq Khan and Gurpal Singh, they said. They said terrorist had exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms training along with other youths of Rajouri in 1992, and currently he is operating from Pakistan under LeT, they added. He was also instrumental in a number of terrorist attacks and activities in Rajouri, they said adding he is responsible for activating the sleeper cells and attracting the gullible youths to join LeT through over-ground workers (OGWs) of the terrorist organisation with the motive for waging a war against the nation. PTI AB MNK MNK