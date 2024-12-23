SIA files chargesheet against 2 key operatives behind online threats to Kashmiri Pandit employees

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against two key operatives of a social media handle allegedly used to issue online threats to migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Social media handle “Kashmir Fight” was operated by The Resistance Front (TRF) -- a proscribed terrorist organisation linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) -- to spread fear and unrest in J-K, a police spokesperson said The chargesheet has been produced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu. Both men named in the chargesheet are from Srinagar.

Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad, alias Sajjad Gul, operated from Pakistan while Farhaan Muzaffar Mattoo was operating in Srinagar, he said.

Responding to a series of threatening posts published on social media by the TRF handle, SIA, Jammu initiated an investigation in February 2024.

Advertisment

During the investigation, the SIA apprehended Farhaan Muzaffar Mattoo for his role in allegedly gathering and sharing sensitive information about employees they were targeting, he said.

The probe revealed that Mattoo acted as a conduit, using encrypted communication platforms to pass critical data about migrant employees to handlers based in Pakistan, who then issued threats through the “Kashmir Fight” handle, the police spokesperson added.

The chargesheet names Sajjad Gul as the mastermind and coordinator of the campaign aimed at intimidating migrant employees and disrupting communal harmony in the Union territory, he said.

Advertisment

The action on such terror plans underscores Jammu and Kashmir Police's determination to protect its citizenry and provide a peaceful environment, he added. PTI AB SKY SKY