SIA raids 18 locations linked to terror sleeper cells in four districts of Jammu region

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday launched a crackdown on terror sleeper cells and their associates, conducting coordinated raids at 18 locations across the Jammu region and recovering substantial incriminating material, an official said.

The operation targeted the terror ecosystem in the districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur and Ramban, said a spokesperson of the SIA.

Of the 18 locations raided, 12 were in the Surankote subdivision and three in the Haveli tehsil of Poonch district, he added.

The spokesperson said that additional operations were carried out at one location each in Rajouri town (Rajouri district), Ramnagar (Udhampur district) and Ramban.

"A considerable quantity of incriminating material has been seized and secured in accordance with established legal protocols. The material is currently under detailed scrutiny and further investigation is underway," he added.

Several suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at the SIA headquarters in Jammu.

The spokesperson said these actions follow the development of actionable intelligence and leads gathered during the SIA’s sustained efforts to uncover and neutralize terror-support structures operating covertly in the Jammu region.

"The meticulously planned raids were executed simultaneously by specialized SIA teams supported by local police and magistrates, as part of the agency’s ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and disrupt terror networks in the region," he added.

The spokesperson further said the State Investigation Agency remains committed to eradicating the terror infrastructure and ensuring the region's safety and security.