SIA raids in connection with narco-terrorism case underway in J-K's Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at several places in connection with a narco-terrorism case in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The raids are still going on at four places in Mandi Tehsil of the border district, the officials said.

They said the case relates to notorious drug peddler Rafiq Lala, a resident of Danna Doyiyan area of Sathra who was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) early this year. The SIA had taken his remand on July 1 for questioning over his alleged links across the border.

On March 3, seven kilograms of heroin, more than Rs 2 crore in cash and a pistol along with some ammunition were recovered from the house of Lala. PTI COR/TAS TAS CK