SIA searches two houses in narco-terror case in J-K’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at two houses in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch as part of its ongoing investigation in a case related to narco-terrorism, officials said.

SIA sleuths searched the houses of Mohd Jameel alias “Akash” and Amir Sohail at village Gagrian and seized several digital devices and documents, they said.

The case was registered by SIA Jammu in 2022 following recovery of a huge quantity of narcotics smuggled from across the border and the funds generated by selling the contraband were used to fund terror activities in the Union Territory, the officials said. PTI COR/TAS TAS KVK KVK