Siachen, Galwan to be developed as new tourism attractions in Ladakh: LG

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said his administration is planning to develop Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, and Galwan valley as new tourism attractions in the Union Territory.

He said Ladakh is “far more beautiful than Switzerland” and has the potential to emerge as the world’s most sought-after tourism destination.

“Siachen and Galwan are being developed to promote tourism, thereby offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness the unmatched natural beauty as well as the spirit of courage and sacrifice associated with Ladakh’s frontier regions,” Gupta said at a felicitation programme organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad here.

He vowed to promote various types of tourism, including adventure, spiritual, and religious, in Ladakh, positioning the UT as a complete tourism package that blends thrill, tranquillity and faith.

He said the Central government has entrusted him with the new responsibility of serving as the head of Ladakh UT.

“There are several challenges before us, but I firmly believe that massive change will be witnessed in Ladakh in the coming years,” he said.

“I am determined to ensure that Ladakh not only showcases its breathtaking landscapes, but also its rich heritage, vibrant culture and traditions before the world,” he added.

Gupta said Ladakh had been subjected to “neglect and discrimination” for decades, but the long-pending aspiration of its people was fulfilled when the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted UT status to the region in August 2019.

“The Administration, with the active support of the Central government, is working tirelessly to upgrade infrastructure, improve connectivity and promote eco-friendly tourism so that visitors from across the globe experience the unparalleled charm of Ladakh,” he said.

He emphasised that his administration is committed to inclusive growth, improved infrastructure, and better services while safeguarding Ladakh’s cultural heritage and fragile ecology.

"Our vision is to build a sustainable and empowered Ladakh," the LG added.