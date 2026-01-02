Siang River holds vast potential as adventure, eco-tourism hub: Arunachal DyCM

Itanagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said the Siang River holds immense potential as a hub for adventure sports and eco-tourism in the state, stressing that such initiatives must be rooted in sustainability and community participation.

Mein made the remarks after a rafting expedition on the mighty Siang on Friday, welcoming the New Year where adventure meets nature.

"Moments like these capture the true spirit of Arunachal Pradesh, its untamed landscapes, rich rivers, and growing potential as a destination for adventure sports and eco-tourism," the deputy chief minister said in a post on X.

He added that tourism can play a key role in inclusive growth across the state.

Reflecting on the experience, Mein said such initiatives clearly demonstrate the vast potential of the Siang River as a centre for adventure and eco-tourism.

"These experiences reinforce the state's commitment to promoting adventure sports, sustainable tourism and livelihood opportunities," Mein said, adding that responsible tourism can play a key role in local employment generation while preserving the state’s pristine natural environment. PTI UPL UPL MNB