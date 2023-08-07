'Siasat' Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan dies while taking part in folk singer Gaddar's funeral procession

Hyderabad: Managing editor of Hyderabad's 'The Siasat Daily' Zaheeruddin Ali Khan passed away following a suspected cardiac arrest he suffered while participating in the funeral procession of Telangana folk singer Gaddar on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

Khan (60) complained of uneasiness and he was given biscuits to eat and water to drink but he vomitted, sources said.

Staff of a government-run health camp nearby administered first aid; they gave Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and then sent him to a private hospital but he was declared brought dead, police said.

Khan's family members did not raise any suspicion on his death and gave it in writing to the police, they said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and other leaders condoled the demise of Khan, who was well known and said to be a close friend of Gaddar.

Khan was a public figure known for his philanthropy and social activism.