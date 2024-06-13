Sibal slams govt over J-K terror attacks

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday attacked the Modi government over the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and called on the people to ponder over the problem of playing politics with terror.

Over the past few days, terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts, killing nine people, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, and leaving seven security personnel and others injured.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Increasing terror in Jammu and Kashmir. We all stand by you Modiji But I wonder what you would have said about these terror attacks if you were in Opposition today?" "Remember 26/11/2008 and what you said! Let the people of India ponder on the problem of playing politics with terror!" the former Union minister said. PTI ASK TIR TIR