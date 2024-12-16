Sibal warns of political pollution, calls for protection of democratic institutions

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday raised serious concerns about the "state of Indian democracy", criticising the current political landscape and warning about potential threats from global technological powers.

Speaking in the Upper House during a debate to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Sibal highlighted what he described as systemic failures in the country's democratic framework.

"India is not about one man, India is about people of this country," he said, taking apparent aim at the current political leadership.

The veteran politician outlined multiple challenges facing the nation's democratic institutions. He pointed to economic disparities, stating that one per cent of the population owns 40-50 per cent of the country's wealth. Sibal also raised concerns about social justice, referencing incidents of violence against dalits and ongoing civil unrest.

In a significant warning, Sibal drew attention to the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. He emphasised that global powers could exploit AI algorithms to control and manipulate populations, describing it as "a great opportunity but a great danger to the future." Institutional integrity was a key focus of Sibal's address. He stressed the critical importance of institutions like Parliament, the governor's office and the Election Commission. "Unless institutions survive, you won't survive, we don't survive, our democracy won't survive," he warned.

The MP was especially critical of the current political framework, describing it as "polluted" and attributing "this condition" to collective failure rather than blaming specific individuals or parties.

Participating in the debate, Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) attacked the Congress alleging that it had deprived Assam of the key principles of the Preamble of the Indian constitution and even holding "illegal election" in 1983.

He alleged that the Congress had amended the Constitution to protect the Bangladeshis entering Assam but it was stopped with the Supreme Court's intervention then.

Subhasish Khuntiya (BJD) urged the government to conduct a caste-based census in the upcoming general census.

Bhij Lal of the BJP shared several incidents narrating how Congress tried to "disrespect" B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and the country's first law minister, and even deprived him of opportunities.

He also demanded a probe into a missing alleged resignation letter of Ambedkar when he was a minister in which he questioned why Muslims alone needed security and why not Dalits, Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes.

Vaiko (MDMK) and Prakash Chik Baraik (AITC) also participated in the debate.