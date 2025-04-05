Siblings among three children of family drown in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Two siblings and their cousin sister drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said Saturday.

Yuvraj (4), his sister Jinal (6) along with their parents had gone to their maternal uncle’s house to attend a wedding. On Friday morning the parents went back to their home in Khunti Narji village, leaving the children at their maternal uncle's house in Khunta Galia village, Sallopat SHO Devi Lal Khatik said.

The same afternoon, Yuvraj and Jinal went to the pond with their maternal uncle’s daughter Meenakshi (9) to graze cattle Yuvraj went to the pond to drink water when his foot slipped and he fell inside. Seeing him drowning, Jinal also jumped into the pond. Later, Meenakshi also jumped into the water to rescue them but all three drowned, he said.

When the children did not return for a long time, the family went out looking for them and found their bodies floating in the pond, the police said.

The family and villagers rushed them to Jhaloda Hospital, where the doctors declared the three children dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.