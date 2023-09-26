Siblings attacked with acid at home in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A 22-year old woman and her minor brother were attacked with acid in their sleep on Tuesday, police here said.

The condition of the woman and her 17-year-old brother, a Class 11 student, is critical and they have been admitted to a private hospital in the city, they said.

Police said two persons have been detained in connection with the attack and are being interrogated. The incident happened here in an area under the Izzatnagar Police Station.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said that at around 3 am, when the siblings were sleeping in their room, some person stole into the house and poured acid on them.

He said the preliminary inquiry has revealed the attackers knew the woman, who is preparing for medical entrance exam. PTI COR NAV VN VN