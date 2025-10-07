Siblings dead in tragic road accident in Latur district

Latur (Maharashtra), Oct 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man and his younger sister were killed on the spot near Ausa in the district on Tuesday after an unidentified vehicle knocked them off their motorcycle and a truck ran over them, police said.

The accident took place in front of Podar School on Ratnagiri-Nagpur highway around noon, said an official.

The deceased were identified as Gayatri Padmakar Shinde (20) and her brother Prasad Padmakar Shinde (25), residents of Wagholi village in Ausa tehsil.

The two were on their way to Latur where Gayatri, a college student, had some examination-related work.

An unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle near Podar School, causing both to fall on the road. Within moments, a speeding truck coming from behind ran over them, killing both, the official said.

Both the vehicles fled the scene. Police have launched a manhunt to trace them.