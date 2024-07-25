Siblings die of downing in Odisha's Ganjam district

Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 25 (PTI) Two minor siblings died of drowning, while another minor girl missed death by a whisker on Thursday, while playing near a village pond in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The incident happened in Marei Naugaon under the jurisdiction of Khallikote police station, a police officer said.

The deceased children were identified as Sudip (6) and his three-year-old sister Roshani.

They were children of Rajendra Sabar, a labourer in the same village, the officer said.

The villagers said the children were playing near the village pond and might have accidentally slipped into the water body.

They, however, managed to rescue the two-year-old girl, a neighbour of the deceased.

She was taken to the community health center (CHC) in Khallikote and her condition was stated to be stable.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection and an investigation is underway, the inspector-in-charge of Khallikote police station, Naresh Sahu, said.

The bodies have been handed over to their parents after a post-mortem examination, he said. PTI COR AAM SBN AAM SBN