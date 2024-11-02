Siblings die of electrocution in UP's Fatehpur

Banda (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl and her younger brother died of electrocution while their mother suffered severe burn injuries after coming in contact with an inverter in Fatehpur district's Chandpur area, police said.

Fatehpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vijay Shankar Mishra said the deceased have been identified as Jyoti and her brother Shivkumar (13).

All three of them were taken to a hospital where the siblings died during treatment while their mother Siyajanaki (40) was being attended to by doctors, the police officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal procedures are underway, he added. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD